Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Energy Management Programme delivers strong savings

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 10:43 am
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council


Horowhenua District Council’s Energy Management Programme is delivering strong savings, with 1,140,000 kWh of energy consumption avoided since it began in May 2017.

General Manager Horowhenua 2040 and Partnership Development Nicki Brady said $280,000 of energy related costs had been avoided through a combination of $110,000 from energy consumption reductions and $170,000 from tariff changes and careful account management. This includes one off and ongoing savings.

“Our programme is quite broad. It includes reviewing our energy accounts to ensure we have appropriate metering and tariffs. We also track our energy consumption and costs, both across the organisation and at specific sites. Problems and inefficiencies are easily detected and dealt with promptly. More recently we have also carried out energy audits at the Levin Aquatic Centre, Council Civic Building and Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, and an energy systems optimisation review at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom,” she said.

Mrs Brady said the two-year programme was the culmination of a longer journey towards energy efficiency outcomes.

“We started trying to manage our energy better in 2012, with raising staff awareness and training, reporting and monitoring our power consumption. That put us in a good position to enter a formal partnership programme with advice and funding from Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) and practical support from energy management specialist Smart Power in 2016,” she said.



Mrs Brady said the focus on energy management has put Council in a stronger position to meet the demands of growth in the district efficiently and cost-effectively.

“In 2012, Council had 142 active power and gas connections, and we spent approximately $1,176,000 per year on energy. In 2019, despite huge growth in the district, increased demand for council services and an increase to 162 active connections, our energy costs have actually reduced slightly to $1,094,000 per year,” she said.

“We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, and although our two-year monitored programme with EECA is now complete, our energy management focus remains active.”

EECA Account Manager Graham Dray said it was good to see a district council doing the right thing.

“Taking action on energy can be a challenge for an organisation with limited resources and multiple priorities. Horowhenua District Council has shown that saving energy is achievable and small steps can add up to a great outcome,” he said.

Smart Power Director Anne Herrington said working with Horowhenua District Council had been a positive experience.

“It’s been good working with a small council that’s trying hard to save energy, and continues to identify opportunities for further improvements. Horowhenua District Council has been proactive and responsive throughout, and we’ve forged a successful partnership which has delivered for the organisation and the community,” she said.

Council had also received positive feedback from the community, Mrs Brady said.

“Energy consumption was raised in an Annual Plan submission, and we were able to outline the programme we have in place. The submitter has told us it’s good to see Council taking positive action on this.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

'Public Safety': Next Firearms Reform Plan Announced

The next Arms Amendment Bill will:

• Establish a register of firearms and licence holders to be rolled out over 5 years
• Tighten the rules to get and keep a firearms licence
• Tighten the rules for gun dealers to get and keep a licence
• Require licences to be renewed every five years
• Introduce a new system of warning flags so Police can intervene and seek improvement if they have concerns about a licence holder’s behaviour
• Prohibit visitors to New Zealand from buying a gun... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 