Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Contact looking to support Taupō causes

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 10:46 am
Press Release: Contact Energy

23 July 2019

Contact Energy is calling for applications from Taupō community groups to be the selected charity for its annual fundraising golf tournament in early September.

Over the last 18 years, Contact Wairākei Charity Golf Tournament has raised more than $358,000, which has been given to worthwhile charitable projects in the Taupō area.

Contact Energy Community Relations Manager, Rosanne Jollands, says there is a strong focus on positive environmental and social outcomes this year.

“We’re keen to find an organisation that is delivering real benefits to the environment or making a difference in the community. Traditionally we choose a single charity to support, but one year we had so many applications we decided to split the funds between two organisations.’’

Last year’s recipient, Taupō First Scouts, used the funds to replace the roof on their Scout Hall.

“Applications are now open and we’re encouraging community groups and charitable organisations to get in touch and apply to receive the funds raised in this year’s tournament.” says Contact Energy Optimisation & Reliability Manager and Golf Tournament Event Manager, Charley Beagle.

The Wairākei Charity Golf Tournament was started by local Contact employees as a way to make a positive contribution to the community, raising funds through a partnership of external contacts.

To apply, or for further information, local community organisations and charities can contact rosanne.jollands@contactenergy.co.nz. The closing date for applications is Friday 2nd August.

ENDS



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Contact Energy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

'Public Safety': Next Firearms Reform Plan Announced

The next Arms Amendment Bill will:

• Establish a register of firearms and licence holders to be rolled out over 5 years
• Tighten the rules to get and keep a firearms licence
• Tighten the rules for gun dealers to get and keep a licence
• Require licences to be renewed every five years
• Introduce a new system of warning flags so Police can intervene and seek improvement if they have concerns about a licence holder’s behaviour
• Prohibit visitors to New Zealand from buying a gun... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What’s Wrong With Wellington

For many Wellingtonians, it hasn’t been the normal hardships – the workings of central government and the lousy weather – that have recently pushed their tolerance into the red zone. It has been the inability of local government to maintain even the basics. More>>

ALSO:

Emission Statement: 'Consensus Reached' On Agriculture

Today the Government launched a consultation document, informed by the work of the Interim Climate Change Committee (ICCC), on how to bring agriculture into the emissions trading scheme, a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce New Zealand’s emissions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 