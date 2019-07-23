Contact looking to support Taupō causes

23 July 2019

Contact Energy is calling for applications from Taupō community groups to be the selected charity for its annual fundraising golf tournament in early September.

Over the last 18 years, Contact Wairākei Charity Golf Tournament has raised more than $358,000, which has been given to worthwhile charitable projects in the Taupō area.

Contact Energy Community Relations Manager, Rosanne Jollands, says there is a strong focus on positive environmental and social outcomes this year.

“We’re keen to find an organisation that is delivering real benefits to the environment or making a difference in the community. Traditionally we choose a single charity to support, but one year we had so many applications we decided to split the funds between two organisations.’’

Last year’s recipient, Taupō First Scouts, used the funds to replace the roof on their Scout Hall.

“Applications are now open and we’re encouraging community groups and charitable organisations to get in touch and apply to receive the funds raised in this year’s tournament.” says Contact Energy Optimisation & Reliability Manager and Golf Tournament Event Manager, Charley Beagle.

The Wairākei Charity Golf Tournament was started by local Contact employees as a way to make a positive contribution to the community, raising funds through a partnership of external contacts.

To apply, or for further information, local community organisations and charities can contact rosanne.jollands@contactenergy.co.nz. The closing date for applications is Friday 2nd August.

