Rāhui over upper Waikato River after Taupo wastewater spill

Tuesday, 23 July 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: Ngati Tahu Ngati Whaoa Runanga Trust

People are being asked not to gather food from the upper Waikato River until further notice.

Ngati Tahu – Ngati Whaoa Runanga Trust, supported by Te Arawa River Iwi Trust (TARIT), has placed a rāhui from Te Waiheke o Huka (Huka Falls) to Pohaturoa (Atiamuri).

A rāhui is a management tool used to restrict use of an area to ensure the principles of kaitiakitanga (stewardship) are upheld and to protect the health and wellbeing of the community.

The action follows wastewater discharges into Lake Taupō, which flows into the Waikato River. Following a major sewerage leak into the lake on July 2, The Taupō District Council has been trying to control the wastewater leak with temporary measures, but there have been two additional smaller spills. The council plans to replace the broken sewer main during July 23 and 24.

Signs will be installed at access points to the river to inform people about the rāhui.
This covers fishing for trout, eel, koura and the gathering of watercress.

Evelyn Forrest, environmental manager of Ngati Tahu - Ngati Whaoa Runanga Trust, says while people may be inconvenienced by the rāhui, it is hoped they understand the need for the measure and appreciate what is a long-standing Māori environmental custom.


