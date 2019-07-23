Think Papanui and The Christchurch App Collaborate

Think Papanui and The Christchurch App announce local news collaboration

Hyper-local news sites Think Papanui and The Christchurch App are collaborating to increase the availability of local democracy reporting and community news in Christchurch. Think Papanui’s news can now be found on a dedicated Papanui button on the Christchurch App, as well as through Think Papanui’s own website and social media channels.

Simon Britten founded Think Papanui in 2016. The initiative focuses on the Papanui Ward (Redwood, Northcote, Papanui, and some surrounding areas), and shares information on City Council consultations, Community Board agenda items and decisions, local projects in action, and generally what’s happening in the community.

Metropol Magazine Publisher Murray Dempsey launched The Christchurch App in 2018. “With so much attention being focused on what’s happening at a national and international level” said Murray, “we believe there is a need for a news site focused on delivering relevant local news and events”.

Papanui Ward Councillor Mike Davidson was pleased to hear of the collaboration. “Think Papanui has been a valuable asset for Papanui Ward residents over the last three years” said Councillor Davidson, “and now to be teamed up with the Christchurch App is a massive win for our community. As a user myself of the Christchurch App to be able to quickly retrieve local news from Think Papanui is fantastic.”

