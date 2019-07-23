Change of venue and time for Auckland's firearm collection

The prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event in Auckland this weekend has changed its venue and timings.

The event will be held on Sunday 28 July at Mt Smart Stadium, Gate C, East Lounge at 2 Beasley Ave, Penrose.

It will run from 9am-2pm.

Police apologise for any inconvenience caused and look forward to welcoming you to the collection event on Sunday.

For more information on collection events please go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.











© Scoop Media

