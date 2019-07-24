Police seeking Andrew Archibald

Police and his family are seeking information on the whereabouts of Andrew Archibald, who has not been seen since leaving work in Temuka around 2:30pm yesterday.

There are serious concerns around the 24-year-old’s wellbeing.

Mr Archibald was last seen driving a 1997 green Honda Accord, registration WI9417, in the Temuka/Geraldine area.

If you see this vehicle, or Mr Archibald, please call 111, quoting file number 190723/7774 if possible.











© Scoop Media

