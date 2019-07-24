Police seeking Andrew Archibald
Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 8:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police and his family are seeking information on the
whereabouts of Andrew Archibald, who has not been seen since
leaving work in Temuka around 2:30pm yesterday.
There are
serious concerns around the 24-year-old’s wellbeing.
Mr
Archibald was last seen driving a 1997 green Honda Accord,
registration WI9417, in the Temuka/Geraldine area.
If you
see this vehicle, or Mr Archibald, please call 111, quoting
file number 190723/7774 if possible.
