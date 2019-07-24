Call to action to stop the destruction of Ihumaatao



Today around one hundred police arrived at Ihumaatao to remove the kaitiaki living on the whenua. Police were there to enable Fletcher to begin its development.

Kaitiaki have been maintaining the buildings and the surrounding gardens, and running education sessions on the illegal confiscation of this land, the raupatu, and its significance, for thousands of New Zealanders and international visitors.

A strong police presence remains. Currently police have blocked Ihumaatao Quarry Road, the main public access to the Otuataua Stonefields Historic Reserve. Kaitiaki Village remains cordoned off.

The six mana whenua co-founders of SOUL say 'enough is enough' and that it is now time to stop the desecration of this waahi tapu. They stand in solidarity with Mauna Kea and all indigenous peoples whose sacred places are being disrespected and are at risk of being lost forever.

Māori academic, Dr Mera Penehira, draws the connection between the struggle at Ihumaatao and at Mauna Kea “It is imperative now that we unite as Native and Indigenous peoples to ensure the protection of our lands and waterways. We are facing increasing pressure from our governments across the Pacific and beyond to relinquish our rights and obligations for land protection.”

“We’ve seen the up-rising most recently in Hawai’i against the further desecration of Mauna Kea. Before that it was Standing Rock. The world is now watching and acting in solidarity. Right now, and right here, it is Ihumaatao! We call for solidarity in Aotearoa at this time to protect this scared site from the same commercial destruction other scared sites across the Pacific and beyond have and are facing,” said Dr Mera Penehira







SOUL is calling on the Prime Minister, the Government and Auckland Council to urgently intervene to stop this crisis from escalating further. It should never have got to this point.

The mana whenua founders of SOUL are now asking people to come to the land to show their support for this kaupapa and, through the ActionStation Rapid Response Fund, make a financial contribution in support of the campaign.

ActionStation Rapid Response Fund:

https://donate.actionstation.org.nz/saveihumatao

See SOUL Facebook page for further details:

www.facebook.com/protectihumatao

© Scoop Media

