Boil water noticed lifted tomorrow

Council is planning to lift the boil water notice in Ohakune tomorrow (Thursday 25 July 2019).

The turbidity levels are now under what they need to be to meet drinking water standards however Health officials require three consecutive days of negative tests for protozoa before we can lift the boil water notice which we expect to have by Thursday.

Veoila is installing additional cartridge filters in the Water Treatment Plant which will give us more confidence about maintaining supply.

People should note however that despite the installation of the new cartridge filters there is a possibility that in the event of adverse weather again combining with a peak in demand that we may need to issue another precautionary boil water notice.

Council is working with Veoila on bringing forward plant upgrades to give us further confidence the Water Treatment Plant can cope with any future eventualities.









