Boil water noticed lifted tomorrow
Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 9:03 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council
Council is planning to lift the boil water notice in
Ohakune tomorrow (Thursday 25 July 2019).
The
turbidity levels are now under what they need to be to meet
drinking water standards however Health officials require
three consecutive days of negative tests for protozoa before
we can lift the boil water notice which we expect to have by
Thursday.
Veoila is installing additional cartridge
filters in the Water Treatment Plant which will give us more
confidence about maintaining supply.
People should
note however that despite the installation of the new
cartridge filters there is a possibility that in the event
of adverse weather again combining with a peak in demand
that we may need to issue another precautionary boil water
notice.
Council is working with Veoila on bringing
forward plant upgrades to give us further confidence the
Water Treatment Plant can cope with any future
eventualities.
