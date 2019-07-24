Plunket Community Services welcome extra support

Plunket’s Invercargill Community Services and Injury Prevention programme received a boost this month thanks to the generous support of the ILT Foundation and ILT.

ILT Foundation and ILT Trustees Paddy O’Brien and Suzanne Prentice presented Plunket Invercargill’s injury prevention programmes manager Kathryn Impelmans and Community Services Coordinator Judy Cook with cheques totaling $15,000.

ILT President and ILT Foundation Chair Alan Dennis said, “We are really pleased to be able to help Plunket locally to teach children about road safety at a young age.”

“It’s fantastic to have this level of support for the families in our community,” said Catherine Caley, Plunket’s Community Services Manager.

The funding will go towards supporting 500 children to receive a cycle helmet and hi-vis jacket as part of the Seen and Safe Road Safety programme. The programme is aimed at reducing fatalities and injuries by talking to families with children under 5 about road safety.

The Invercargill Plunket Teddy Bears Picnic will also benefit from the grant. An annual event, run in March each year that attracts over 350 people and provides families with an opportunity to connect and support each other, while having fun.

“Our community services are funded through the generosity of individuals and local organisations such as ILT and the ILT Foundation. We just couldn’t help families the way we do without this support.”







© Scoop Media

