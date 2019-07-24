Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local iwi detects spread of campylobacter in Paraparaumu

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 9:54 am
Press Release: Te Atiawa Ki Kapiti

Monitoring by local iwi Te Ātiawa ki Whakarongotai has confirmed the spread of the bug, campylobacter, in Paraparaumu’s Wharemauku Stream. After detecting its presence in October last year at one site near the Kāpiti Airport, recent monitoring has determined that it has persisted at this site, and is now also present at a site that tested negative last year, just past the Paraparaumu Library, indicating the pathogen is spreading. The Wharemauku Stream runs through residential areas before reaching the sea at Raumati Beach.

“The results were picked up as part of our kaitiaki monitoring programme which includes microbiological monitoring of watercress,” said Mahina-a-rangi Baker, Pou Takawaenga Taiao, Environmental Manager for the iwi, “the iwi are concerned about public health risks, in particular the risk that this bug makes its way into bores as it did in the Havelock North drinking water crisis. This is especially important to consider in Kāpiti given the high water table and the large number of properties who access water for a variety of purposes via bores.”

The iwi are now requesting that a Taskforce is established in partnership with Kāpiti Coast District Council to address the issue, and identify and fix sources of contamination, after what they say was a lack of appropriate action taken by the Council when the first test results were generated last year.

Baker says, “The response from KCDC to date has been to characterise the contamination as somehow typical in urban waterways. This is at best naïve and at worst negligent. We have now tested all six waterways in our rohe for two consecutive years and the Wharemauku is the only one that has returned results indicating presence of this bug. Our community deserves to have a Council that recognises the need to react to genuine public health risk, especially while it is still at a level that’s manageable.”



Previous advice from the Medical Officer of Health stated that, “Campylobacter infection can be a very serious illness for the elderly, very young those with an impaired immune system who may require hospital treatment. On rare occasions the illness can be fatal.”

Symptoms usually appear 2 to 5 days after exposure and improve after 2 to 3 days. The main symptoms are:
• diarrhoea, which may blood in it;
• stomach pain or cramps, which may be severe;
• flu like symptoms, including headache, muscle pains, fever and fatigue (feeling very tired);
• nausea;
• vomiting.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) advise that all watercress harvested from any other local streams should be cooked before eaten and should not be consumed raw. The iwi have maintained a rāhui on the Wharemauku Stream that bans any gathering of food or contact with water or vegetation in the Stream.

Baker, who is also a member of the Kāhui Wai Māori, the Māori Freshwater Forum that provides advice to the Ministry for the Environment’s Freshwater Taskforce, says “I note that today the Government is launching their comprehensive review of the Resource Management Act. In order to recover the health of our waterways and our connection to them, the new framework must embed the principles of Te Mana o Te Wai; those being mana whakahaere, good governance, kaitiakitanga, stewardship, manaakitanga and care and respect for the way that our whole community interacts with water.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Te Atiawa Ki Kapiti on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Beehive Protest Block Roads: Ihumātao Eviction Doesn't Stop Occupation

Police have pepper-sprayed two dogs and arrested three people at the scene of a stand-off over contested Māori land in Auckland.

The site at Ihumātao near Auckland Airport is due to be developed by Fletcher Building but has been the subject of a bitter dispute and occupation, and an eviction notice was served against occupiers yesterday.

Hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of police officers are now at the site, after a group of 50 stayed overnight. Three people were arrested yesterday. More>>

Ihumātao Protest In Wellington Blocks Street
Protesters have gathered near Parliament and blocked part of a nearby road over a dispute about contested land in Auckland. About 300 people gathered at Parliament, and protesters blocked Lambton Quay. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 