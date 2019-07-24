Temuka man located
A 24-year-old man reported missing in Temuka yesterday has been found.
The man was located this morning safe and well.
ENDS
A 24-year-old man reported missing in Temuka yesterday has been found.
The man was located this morning safe and well.
ENDS
Beehive Protest Block Roads: Ihumātao Eviction Doesn't Stop Occupation
Police have pepper-sprayed two dogs and arrested three people at the scene of a stand-off over contested Māori land in Auckland.
The site at Ihumātao near Auckland Airport is due to be developed by Fletcher Building but has been the subject of a bitter dispute and occupation, and an eviction notice was served against occupiers yesterday.
Hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of police officers are now at the site, after a group of 50 stayed overnight. Three people were arrested yesterday. More>>
Ihumātao Protest In Wellington Blocks Street
Protesters have gathered near Parliament and blocked part of a nearby road over a dispute about contested land in Auckland. About 300 people gathered at Parliament, and protesters blocked Lambton Quay. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform
The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>
Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA
The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>
Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property
The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>
'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ
The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>
Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified
The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers
Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>
RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released
The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>
Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road
“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>
Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay
Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>