Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Planting to Protect Land Loss to the Sea

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

24 July 2019

Eskdale father and son Tom and Dave Clark know the importance of looking after their land for future generations.

The family run 400 bulls and 1500 sheep on a 450 hectare property in Eskdale, in the hills behind Napier. There’s a good mix of flat and hill paddocks, but like most of Hawke’s Bay farmland, the area is prone to erosion.

“When my father was young, what is now a quite a deep gully through one paddock was only ankle deep. Over time, heavy rain has taken some of the land. That’s not good for the farm or the waterways,” says Tom.

“It’s all about preventing land loss to the estuary in Napier, and ultimately the sea. We want to be sustainable and do what we can to plant to protect the land.”

With the support of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, the Clark’s have planted more than 1,000 trees including natives and poplars over the past two years. They’ve also fenced off waterways to keep stock out of a stream that runs through their land.

Dave Clark is passionate about future-proofing their erosion-prone environment.

“When you’re the fifth generation on the farm, the benefits of planting to protect for the future are obvious. Every tree we plant helps keeps soil on the land and our waterways clear.

“We’ve planted a mixture of kōwhai, karaka, tītoki and flaxes, which are great for both erosion control and bird life. Already we’ve seen an improvement in biodiversity on the farm,” says Dave.

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is committed to supporting farmers in the region to help stabilize their hills and improve the quality of their streams.



Senior Catchment Advisor, Andrew Burton, says famers like the Clark’s are to be applauded for their efforts.

“They’re a great example of farmers planting for future generations. What they are doing will not only maintain the sustainability of their hills and farm, but also help keep sediment out of the water which keeps our waterways clean.”

There are a variety of ways for farmers to get assistance from the Regional Council to plant to protect their land from erosion. Visit the website www.hbrc.co.nz and search #farmers hub


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Beehive Protest Block Roads: Ihumātao Eviction Doesn't Stop Occupation

Police have pepper-sprayed two dogs and arrested three people at the scene of a stand-off over contested Māori land in Auckland.

The site at Ihumātao near Auckland Airport is due to be developed by Fletcher Building but has been the subject of a bitter dispute and occupation, and an eviction notice was served against occupiers yesterday.

Hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of police officers are now at the site, after a group of 50 stayed overnight. Three people were arrested yesterday. More>>

Ihumātao Protest In Wellington Blocks Street
Protesters have gathered near Parliament and blocked part of a nearby road over a dispute about contested land in Auckland. About 300 people gathered at Parliament, and protesters blocked Lambton Quay. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 