Creative Communities funding applications open



Applications for the second and final Creative Communities Scheme funding round for the year open on August 1.

Funded by Creative New Zealand, the aim of the fund is to increase the range, diversity and participation in the arts in the community.

The distribution is managed by Hastings District Council, assessed by a locally appointed assessment committee.

The previous funding round in February saw $30,000 allocated to 18 projects from a youth education trust running a talent quest to art and craft exhibitions, music workshops, theatre workshops and fashion awards.

The recipients received anything from $700 to $3,500 apiece, coming to $30,338.57 in total.

The Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) supports a wide range of arts projects from craft/object arts to dance, inter-arts, literature, Māori Arts, multi-artform (including film), music, Pacific Arts, theatre and visual arts.

Applicants need to align with one of the funding criteria to be considered for funding: broad community involvement, supporting diversity and encouraging young people to actively participate in the arts.

Another criteria is that the project must be fulfilled within 12 months.

Creative Communities local funding assessment committee chair Daniel Betty encouraged any individual or group that had a project or event in the pipeline to apply for support, and said a wide variety of applications were received each year from local groups, clubs, workshops, events and other specific projects.

“Hawke’s Bay has a vibrant arts culture and this fund provides important support each year for events and activities that bring communities together to take part in and celebrate the arts.”

He said the committee aimed to support as many applications as possible each year, providing grassroots funding to diverse initiatives that had a notable impact on the development of the arts in Hastings.

Applications for the next funding round open on August 1 and close on August 31. For more information search Grants and Funding at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz.

