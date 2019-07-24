Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Creative Communities funding applications open

Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council


Applications for the second and final Creative Communities Scheme funding round for the year open on August 1.

Funded by Creative New Zealand, the aim of the fund is to increase the range, diversity and participation in the arts in the community.

The distribution is managed by Hastings District Council, assessed by a locally appointed assessment committee.

The previous funding round in February saw $30,000 allocated to 18 projects from a youth education trust running a talent quest to art and craft exhibitions, music workshops, theatre workshops and fashion awards.

The recipients received anything from $700 to $3,500 apiece, coming to $30,338.57 in total.

The Creative Communities Scheme (CCS) supports a wide range of arts projects from craft/object arts to dance, inter-arts, literature, Māori Arts, multi-artform (including film), music, Pacific Arts, theatre and visual arts.

Applicants need to align with one of the funding criteria to be considered for funding: broad community involvement, supporting diversity and encouraging young people to actively participate in the arts.

Another criteria is that the project must be fulfilled within 12 months.

Creative Communities local funding assessment committee chair Daniel Betty encouraged any individual or group that had a project or event in the pipeline to apply for support, and said a wide variety of applications were received each year from local groups, clubs, workshops, events and other specific projects.

“Hawke’s Bay has a vibrant arts culture and this fund provides important support each year for events and activities that bring communities together to take part in and celebrate the arts.”

He said the committee aimed to support as many applications as possible each year, providing grassroots funding to diverse initiatives that had a notable impact on the development of the arts in Hastings.

Applications for the next funding round open on August 1 and close on August 31. For more information search Grants and Funding at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz.

ENDS




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Beehive Protest Block Roads: Ihumātao Eviction Doesn't Stop Occupation

Police have pepper-sprayed two dogs and arrested three people at the scene of a stand-off over contested Māori land in Auckland.

The site at Ihumātao near Auckland Airport is due to be developed by Fletcher Building but has been the subject of a bitter dispute and occupation, and an eviction notice was served against occupiers yesterday.

Hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of police officers are now at the site, after a group of 50 stayed overnight. Three people were arrested yesterday. More>>

Ihumātao Protest In Wellington Blocks Street
Protesters have gathered near Parliament and blocked part of a nearby road over a dispute about contested land in Auckland. About 300 people gathered at Parliament, and protesters blocked Lambton Quay. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 