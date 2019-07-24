Rates notices due to hit mailboxes



24 July 2019

Waikato District Council’s first rates notices of the financial year are due to hit mailboxes next week.

Council approved the Annual Plan and the rates for the next financial year at an extraordinary meeting in late June.

Waikato District Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion says the general rate is increasing by 5.19% this financial year. “Individual rate increases will vary depending on your property type, value and location and the services that are available to you. Your rates notice will also include any targeted rates that might apply to your property. A number of these targeted rates are increasing this year; the largest increase is for those who receive a solid waste collection.”

Rate increases, both targeted and general, were consulted on and approved through the Long Term Plan for 2018 – 2028.

Mr Ion says general rates pay for a range of services for more than 30,000 properties in the district. “These services include, for example, maintaining the 2,434km of roads, 51 reserves, 43 sports parks, 12 skate parks, six libraries and three swimming pools. Targeted rates pay for water assets like reservoirs and treatment plants, along with 34 community halls and the rubbish and recycling services that we supply. It’s important to remember that you only pay a targeted rate if you have access to these services.

“Being a growing district, we have more facilities and more people to service. Being a largely rural district also has its limitations as we have greater distances to cover with a smaller population than the likes of a city. Our population is growing though, so over the next few years there will be more ratepayers to cover this cost,” Mr Ion says.







Ratepayers can use the Rating Information Database on the website to see how much their rates will be for this financial year.

Ratepayers with low income may qualify for the Government’s rates rebate scheme. You can find out if you’re eligible for a rebate by using the rates rebates calculator on our website or by speaking with one of our Customer Delivery Team.

You can also choose to receive your rates notices by email. Visit our website for more information.

