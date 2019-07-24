Police make arrest in homicide investigation

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City Police:

Police have charged a man in connection with a homicide investigation into the death of a 16-month-old child last month in Auckland City.

A 51-year-old man will now face a murder charge following the death of Malcolm Robert Bell.

Today’s arrest is the result of countless hours of work by a team of investigators who have investigated this child’s tragic death.

The man charged is due to appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further on this matter.

