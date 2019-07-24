Police make arrest in homicide investigation
Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 4:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber,
Auckland City Police:
Police have charged a man in
connection with a homicide investigation into the death of a
16-month-old child last month in Auckland City.
A
51-year-old man will now face a murder charge following the
death of Malcolm Robert Bell.
Today’s arrest is the
result of countless hours of work by a team of investigators
who have investigated this child’s tragic death.
The man
charged is due to appear in the Auckland District Court
tomorrow.
As the matter is now before the Court, Police
are unable to comment further on this
matter.
ENDS
