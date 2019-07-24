Serious crash - SH2, Pahoia, Tauranga
Wednesday, 24 July 2019, 8:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash - SH2, Pahoia, Tauranga"
Emergency services
are responding to a crash on SH2 near Tauranga, around 1km
north of the Pahoia Road turn-off.
One person has
sustained serious injuries and will be transported to
hospital.
The road is currently closed and diversions are
in place at Esdaile Road to the south and Wainui South Road
to the north.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
