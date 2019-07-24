Serious crash - SH2, Pahoia, Tauranga

"Serious crash - SH2, Pahoia, Tauranga"

Emergency services are responding to a crash on SH2 near Tauranga, around 1km north of the Pahoia Road turn-off.

One person has sustained serious injuries and will be transported to hospital.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place at Esdaile Road to the south and Wainui South Road to the north.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

