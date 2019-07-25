Board members sought for eastern Porirua Development

25 July 2019



Members of the public with deep connections to eastern Porirua are being sought for Te Pae whakahou Hapori (I Porirua ki Rawhiti) – Eastern Porirua Regeneration Advisory Board (Te Pae/the Board).

In November 2018, the Government announced plans to invest $1.5 billion over 25 years to rejuvenate eastern Porirua, involving the replacement or refurbishment of about 2000 state houses, as well as building an additional 2000 affordable homes.

The project is a partnership between the Government, Porirua City Council and Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira Inc (Ngāti Toa) to deliver better housing choices, public housing to meet the needs of people now and in the future, and make the community more prosperous and resilient.

An advisory board will be established to hold the objectives and vision of the project. Te Pae/the Board will:

- Support the project’s vision

- Ensure the delivery parties work together in a timely way

- Identify what works well in the community, and what gaps exist

- Advocate for resources to meet the community’s need

Te Pae/the Board will be high-level and report directly to the Government, with its detailed terms of reference being developed now. It is anticipated it will meet regularly throughout year.

“It will consist of seven members and we want the makeup to reflect the diversity of the eastern Porirua community,” said Council Chief Executive Wendy Walker.

“We ideally want people who have had governance experience, especially in a Government context, know how diverse communities work and are able to balance the social, cultural, commercial, and financial aspects of this initiative.







“We are not looking for people who have every skill, but overall the board needs to have this balance so that local opinions are given priority and the skills mix is there. Diversity is critical.

“This project will build houses and change the physical landscape in eastern Porirua, so it is important we get the right board members.”

Expressions of interest for Te Pae/the Board should be received by Porirua City Council no later than 5pm on 21 August, 2019. The shortlisted nominations will be forwarded to Treasury, along with nominations from Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira Inc (Ngāti Toa), for consideration in early September.

Go to the Porirua City Council website for more information, or email porirua.development@poriruacity.govt.nz.

