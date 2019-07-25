Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Board members sought for eastern Porirua Development

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 9:12 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

25 July 2019

Members of the public with deep connections to eastern Porirua are being sought for Te Pae whakahou Hapori (I Porirua ki Rawhiti) – Eastern Porirua Regeneration Advisory Board (Te Pae/the Board).

In November 2018, the Government announced plans to invest $1.5 billion over 25 years to rejuvenate eastern Porirua, involving the replacement or refurbishment of about 2000 state houses, as well as building an additional 2000 affordable homes.

The project is a partnership between the Government, Porirua City Council and Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira Inc (Ngāti Toa) to deliver better housing choices, public housing to meet the needs of people now and in the future, and make the community more prosperous and resilient.

An advisory board will be established to hold the objectives and vision of the project. Te Pae/the Board will:

- Support the project’s vision
- Ensure the delivery parties work together in a timely way
- Identify what works well in the community, and what gaps exist
- Advocate for resources to meet the community’s need

Te Pae/the Board will be high-level and report directly to the Government, with its detailed terms of reference being developed now. It is anticipated it will meet regularly throughout year.

“It will consist of seven members and we want the makeup to reflect the diversity of the eastern Porirua community,” said Council Chief Executive Wendy Walker.

“We ideally want people who have had governance experience, especially in a Government context, know how diverse communities work and are able to balance the social, cultural, commercial, and financial aspects of this initiative.



“We are not looking for people who have every skill, but overall the board needs to have this balance so that local opinions are given priority and the skills mix is there. Diversity is critical.

“This project will build houses and change the physical landscape in eastern Porirua, so it is important we get the right board members.”

Expressions of interest for Te Pae/the Board should be received by Porirua City Council no later than 5pm on 21 August, 2019. The shortlisted nominations will be forwarded to Treasury, along with nominations from Te Runanga o Toa Rangatira Inc (Ngāti Toa), for consideration in early September.

Go to the Porirua City Council website for more information, or email porirua.development@poriruacity.govt.nz.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Ihumātao Protest: Wake-Up Call From Police

Some of the protesters staying at Ihumātao in Auckland were this morning woken by police officers and are now standing in a line toe-to-toe with them as they fight to stop a housing development there...

A waiata and karakia was interrupted as more police arrived this morning.

The number of people at Ihumātao are fewer than yesterday at this stage, but the expectation is that the numbers will swell as the day goes on and calls for support go out via social media... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 