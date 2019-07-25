Serious crash on SH58 near Porirua
Thursday, 25 July 2019, 9:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash on SH58 in
Paremata Haywards Rd near Porirua.
One person is currently
trapped and emergency services are at the scene.
Traffic
is down to one lane and diversions are in place.
Motorists
are advised to expect delays.
ENDS
