Wellington’s underwater world comes to light



The colourful marine life of Wellington’s underwater world, as seen through the lenses of local divers, is coming to the surface in a photo competition run by the Wellington Underwater Club.

“We want to show people what members of our club see on a regular basis - the beauty, drama and diversity of Wellington’s underwater world,” says Nicole Miller from the Wellington Underwater Club.

“The competition is a chance for people to display and enter their favourite photos, and for the public to see what lives below the surface. There is so much for people to see – from the smallest creatures to large fish, eels, seals, and kelp forests.

“Already we have some amazing images that show some of treasures that are so close to us. Many of these have come from the snorkel trail at Island Bay, showing how lucky we are to live next to easily accessible dive and snorkel spots,” says Nicole.

“While our marine environment can be challenging at times, it’s also unique, colourful, and full of life, particularly in protected areas like the Taputeranga Marine Reserve.”

The competition is open to anyone with underwater images from the Wellington region taken in the last year, and closes at the end of July. People can also vote for their favourite photos on the Wellington Underwater Club Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/WellingtonUnderwater - until 1st August.









