Fatal train incident – Brunswick
Thursday, 25 July 2019, 9:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died after being struck by a freight train near
Western Line, Brunswick, north-west of Whanganui.
The
incident occurred around 2:15pm yesterday, 24
July.
Emergency services attended and the Serious Crash
Unit examined the scene.
Police offer their condolences
to the man’s family and friends.
