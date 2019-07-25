Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Treescape Uses Green Knowledge to Support Waiheke Walking

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 9:56 am
Press Release: Treescape

Nationwide arborist and environmental consultant business Treescape today announced a three-year partnership with Waiheke Walking Festival, building on last year’s sponsorship and years of support and contribution to the Festival.

“We’ve been a part of the festival since 2017,” explains James Fletcher, CEO of Treescape. “Our team regularly volunteer as guides, sharing their expertise in plant and vegetation knowledge. We’re big fans of the Festival and what it does for the community, celebrating Waiheke’s growing reputation as a walking tourism destination. We enjoyed sponsoring it last year, so this year we decided to build on that and become an official partner for the next three years.”

The three-year partnership is closely aligned with Treescape’s connection to Waiheke Island, and its unique environment. Not just arborists, Treescapeare well-regarded locally for their dedication to ‘green asset management’ – the rejuvenation and protection of Waiheke’s tree population with maintenance and regular planting initiatives around the island.

Treescape holds the Auckland Council’s regional contracts for arboriculture (tree maintenance including powerline works) and two regional contracts for ecological services (restoration, biodiversity, and pest control), which includes Waiheke Island.

“Waiheke is a special place,” says Fletcher. “We treasure the environment there and feel very connected to the area as guardians of one of its most precious assets. Being able to contribute to the ongoing growth and care of Waiheke closely aligns with our company values to always seek sustainable outcomes, act as stewards of the local environment and act with integrity and respect in all that we do.”



The 2019 Waiheke Walking Festival celebrates its 10th year with 10 walks over the festival period, from November 15-24. The festival walks take place on private property not usually available for public use, and the Te Ara Hura walkway network, which features over 100km of trails, beaches and roadways that loop the entire Island.

Treescape is proud to sponsor the Treescape Northern Coastal Reserves Exploration, an exceptional walk from Palm Beach to Oneroa.

Treescape arborist Richard Margesson will lead this walk, which explores and celebrates all of the amazing regeneration and reforestation work being done by passionate conservation groups in Mawhitipana Valley, McKenzie Reserve, Te Aroha (Hekerua Bay) and Newton Reserve.

Through Waiheke's northern beaches, wetlands and coastal cliffs, walkers will meet some amazing conservation ambassadors along the way, including Paul & Alyson Dyson from Mawhitipana Reserve who are opening up their private property especially for this walk.


