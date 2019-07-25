Auckland Police appeal for information after cyclist injured

Police in Auckland are appealing to the public to come forward with any information or footage of an incident involving a cyclist in the central city yesterday morning.

Shortly before 9am, a cyclist was travelling northbound on Nelson Street and was going through green lights at the traffic light when a vehicle turned into Cook Street and hit the cyclist.

The vehicle did not stop and continued onto Cook Street towards the motorway.

The male cyclist in his 30s received moderate injuries and will need to undergo surgery as a result.

Police are investigating and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information about the vehicle or any dash camera footage to contact Auckland City Police on 09 302 6400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.











© Scoop Media

