Serious Crash - Southern Motorway, Highbrook

Police and other emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious crash on Auckland’s Southern Motorway near Highbrook.

The incident occurred shortly after 10am.

The vehicle, believed to be stolen, was being monitored at a distance by the Police Eagle helicopter when it crashed into a member of the public head-on in the south-bound lanes.

Police vehicles were not pursuing the car at the time of the crash.

South-bound lanes are currently blocked near Highbrook and diversions will be put in place while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene.

Delays are also expected for north-bound traffic, though those lanes are not currently closed.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area if at all possible and we thank them in advance for their cooperation.

At this stage there is no information about the nature of injuries.

A further update will be provided once more information is available.

