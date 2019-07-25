Crash closes south-bound lanes of Southern Motorway

25 July 2019

The NZ Transport Agency advises that all south-bound lanes on Auckland’s Southern Motorway are closed because of a head-on collision involving a fleeing driver.

The crash happened at the Highbrook Drive off ramp.

The motorway has been closed at Princes Street. Motorists are advised to leave the motorway at Princes Street, turn right on Frank Grey Place, right onto Princes St, left at Atkinson St to Great South Rd, left on to East Tamaki Rd, right on to SH1.

Northbound traffic should be prepared for delays due to rubbernecking.

The Transport Agency urges motorists to avoid the area or delay your journey on SH1.

At this stage, it’s not clear how long the motorway will remain closed.

