Blenheim Police Station works to go ahead

Remedial works to remove the part of Blenheim Police Station identified as having potential seismic issues have been approved, and are due to start in early August.

The works will involve the 1993 additions at the rear of the original Police Station building being removed.

The cell block, which is in this part of the building, will be back in use within eight to ten weeks.

Prisoners that would normally be held in custody in Blenheim will be transported to the Nelson Police Station while work is carried out.

The Public Counter and Watch House will not be affected and will continue to operate as normal.

The staff that were housed in the part of the Police Station will be relocated to the nearby Rangitane House until works are completed.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham says he is pleased to be able to get the project started quickly.

“These works will ensure the station is safe for everyone who uses it – staff and public alike.

“We’re committed to keeping the disruption to services minimal, and have a well-considered plan in place to ensure staff can continue fulfilling their duties while the works occur.

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience while this work is undertaken.”

