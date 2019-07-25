Two south-bound lanes reopen on Auckland’s Southern Motorway

25 July 2019



Traffic is moving again on Auckland’s Southern Motorway with two south-bound lanes open past a crash site near the Highbrook Drive off ramp.

All four lanes of the motorway were closed for just over two hours after a head-on collision involving a fleeing driver.

The motorway was closed at Princes St, but the on ramp has since reopened.

The NZ Transport Agency urges motorists to avoid the area if possible or delay your journey on SH1 until the traffic clears.

All four lanes will reopen once crash debris has been cleared and police have completed their investigation.

