Local Presbyterian Support magazine aims to inform and inspire

Presbyterian Support East Coast (PSEC) launched its third annual magazine last night, in front of a proud crowd of approximately 100 supporters, businesses and staff at the Enliven Centre, in Pakowhai Road, Napier.

The magazine, simply called ‘PSEC’, is an upbeat and inspirational magazine featuring positive stories from our local community, and celebrates the achievements, triumphs and unselfish acts of others – some of whom you may know, and others you’ll want to know more about!

Presbyterian Support East Coast CEO, Sanja Majstorovic says ‘PSEC’ is aimed at people of all ages and all walks of life living in the East Coast area and beyond.

“The making of the PSEC Magazine was no easy feat. When you are a not-for-profit organisation delivering $11 million worth of social services, with around 200 staff and over 200 volunteers, supporting more than 2000 clients each year, there is a lot to fit in!” Sanja says.

“Thankfully we had an extra 20 pages to work with this year, due to the generous support of local advertisers. We are grateful to the many other people who helped the magazine come to fruition, from writing, design, print and distribution. There is a long list of people but they know who they are.”

The magazine will be arriving in our supporters’ letterboxes during the next few days. Copies will also be distributed far and wide throughout the community, to businesses and retailers and people can also request copies by ringing Presbyterian Support East Coast on 877 8193, or read it online via the PSEC website www.psec.org.nz







“The PSEC Magazine is our main marketing tool for the year, hoping to attract financial support from socially responsible businesses and individuals.

“We are very proud to share the numerous heart-warming stories of our clients and staff who have oftentimes overcome adversity to live amazing, fulfilling lives. We trust you will enjoy reading about them, as much as we enjoyed writing them,” Sanja says.

