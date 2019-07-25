Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Presbyterian Support magazine aims to inform and inspire

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Presbyterian Support

Local Presbyterian Support magazine aims to inform and inspire

Presbyterian Support East Coast (PSEC) launched its third annual magazine last night, in front of a proud crowd of approximately 100 supporters, businesses and staff at the Enliven Centre, in Pakowhai Road, Napier.

The magazine, simply called ‘PSEC’, is an upbeat and inspirational magazine featuring positive stories from our local community, and celebrates the achievements, triumphs and unselfish acts of others – some of whom you may know, and others you’ll want to know more about!

Presbyterian Support East Coast CEO, Sanja Majstorovic says ‘PSEC’ is aimed at people of all ages and all walks of life living in the East Coast area and beyond.

“The making of the PSEC Magazine was no easy feat. When you are a not-for-profit organisation delivering $11 million worth of social services, with around 200 staff and over 200 volunteers, supporting more than 2000 clients each year, there is a lot to fit in!” Sanja says.

“Thankfully we had an extra 20 pages to work with this year, due to the generous support of local advertisers. We are grateful to the many other people who helped the magazine come to fruition, from writing, design, print and distribution. There is a long list of people but they know who they are.”

The magazine will be arriving in our supporters’ letterboxes during the next few days. Copies will also be distributed far and wide throughout the community, to businesses and retailers and people can also request copies by ringing Presbyterian Support East Coast on 877 8193, or read it online via the PSEC website www.psec.org.nz



“The PSEC Magazine is our main marketing tool for the year, hoping to attract financial support from socially responsible businesses and individuals.

“We are very proud to share the numerous heart-warming stories of our clients and staff who have oftentimes overcome adversity to live amazing, fulfilling lives. We trust you will enjoy reading about them, as much as we enjoyed writing them,” Sanja says.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Presbyterian Support on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict.

Earlier this year though, Fletchers did indicate its willingness to consider any serious offer to buy the 33 hectares in dispute...

So theoretically… the government could choose to intervene, could buy back the land and could give itself the job of brokering a solution between iwi that might eventually be acceptable to all. No one said this would be easy. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 