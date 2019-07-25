South-bound lanes reopen on Auckland’s Southern Motorway

25 July 2019



All four south-bound lanes are now open on Auckland’s Southern Motorway at Highbrook Drive.



The motorway was closed for just over two hours after a head-on collision involving a fleeing driver near the Highbrook Drive off ramp.

The motorway was closed at Princes St, but the on ramp has since reopened.

The NZ Transport Agency urges motorists to avoid the area if possible or delay your journey on SH1 until the traffic clears.

