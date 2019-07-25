UPDATE: Have you seen Joseph Webb?

Police are this afternoon continuing efforts to locate missing 24-year-old Joseph Webb.

The last confirmed sighting of Joseph was at Kohi Point in Whakatane about 3pm on Tuesday 23 July.

Anyone who may have seen him in the Seaview Road and Hillcrest Road area yesterday is urged to contact Police immediately.

Joseph is described as medium build with short dark hair.

He has a ta moko on his left upper arm and may be wearing dark-coloured track pants.

Information can be provided by calling Police on 105, quoting file number 190724/0842.











