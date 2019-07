Arrest made in investigation

Police have today arrested and charged a 37-year-old woman as part of an ongoing investigation into sexual allegations at Marlborough Boys’ College.

The woman will appear at Blenheim District Court on Monday 29 July, charged with sexual con-nection with a young person under 16 and intentionally exposing a young person to indecent ma-terial.

As the matter is now before the courts no further details will be released.











