Huntly Police making enquiries into unexplained death

Police are making enquiries into the death of a 48-year-old woman yesterday at "The Point", Ngaruawahia.

Following a medical examination, the woman's death is being treated as unexplained.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the woman in the vicinity of the Nga-ruawahia Squash Club or the lower Esplanade road during the morning yesterday, Wednesday 24 July.

The woman was dressed in black clothing and was accompanied by a man, who was also wearing black clothing.

This man has been identified and is assisting Police with our enquiries.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Huntly Police.







