Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Residents satisfied with Council’s performance

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Palmerston North City Council

A recent survey indicates most Palmerston North residents feel Palmerston North City Council (PNCC) is performing well.

The Annual Residents’ Survey gives participants an opportunity to rate the Council on services and facilities, governance and reputation, and the value for money it pro-vides.

Heather Shotter, Chief Executive, said customer service is a key focus for Council.

“Council is focused on being driven and enabling. We’re finding ways to do things simpler, faster and better, to deliver customer-centric services in everything we do.”

It was evident through the results that many residents are unaware of the broad range and extent of Council provided services.

“While residents are satisfied with the services that they’re aware Council provide, there seems to be a lack of connection with Council in other areas.

“Council is carrying out further research to determine how residents view Council and the city, and where we need to build awareness of Council services,” said Ms. Shot-ter.

This year, 800 residents were randomly selected from the electoral roll with the results educating Council’s current reputation in the community.

More than half of residents (59%) are satisfied or very satisfied with Council’s overall performance

Many residents reported being satisfied with Council, while 30 per cent responded as neutral. A further 11 per cent were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied.

Residents indicated reasonable satisfaction with Council’s leadership, 61 per cent were at least satisfied with our financial management and the level of trustworthiness.



Results showed strong approval for Council services and facilities with areas such as water, recycling, playgrounds and libraries all receiving satisfaction ratings of 75 per cent or above.

The survey also revealed residents don’t often think about how Council services are delivering value for money.

“When we tell people, Council provides the average household with clean drinking wa-ter for under five dollars a week. It’s only then that they realise they’re getting great val-ue for money from Council,” said Ms. Shotter.

This is the first time Council has conducted this survey from the electoral roll as op-posed to selecting participants from the phonebook. So direct comparisons to previous years can’t be made.

The full Annual Residents’ Survey report is available on Council’s website: pncc.govt.nz/council-city/about-council/council-surveys/

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Palmerston North City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict.

Earlier this year though, Fletchers did indicate its willingness to consider any serious offer to buy the 33 hectares in dispute...

So theoretically… the government could choose to intervene, could buy back the land and could give itself the job of brokering a solution between iwi that might eventually be acceptable to all. No one said this would be easy. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 