Boil water advisory NOW LIFTED – Downlands and Te Moana
Thursday, 25 July 2019, 4:26 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council
Boil water advisory NOW LIFTED – Downlands and Te
Moana Rural Schemes
We can confirm all samples taken after
the turbidity event which triggered the BWN have been clear,
so we can now lift the boil water notice.
This means you
no longer have to boil water your consumption, including any
water already in
tanks.
