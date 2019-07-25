Ohai Police plead with drivers to do better

Constable Chris Wakelin, Ohai Police:

Police have been carrying out prevention patrols and check points to identify and stop drivers risking the lives of themselves and others.

We focused on drivers using cell phones while driving, driving while intoxicated, speeding, and not wearing seatbelts.

It’s with extreme disappointment we advise that since 1 July, 79 infringements have been issued for these offences around Winton, Riverton, Otautau, Tuatapere, and Ohai/Nightcaps.

We are pleading with drivers to please do better.

Wear your seatbelt, stop using your cell phone while driving, drive sober, and drive to the condi-tions.

Too many people are dying and being seriously injured on our roads.

All our families and friends use the roads on a daily basis, whether it be to take our children to school, do the shopping, or to travel to and from work.

We all need to pay attention and take care when we’re driving, it’s for the safety or ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities.

The focus by Police and our partner agencies on these high risk driving behaviours will continue.

We want people to get the message loud and clear that drivers need to be 100 percent focused on the road.











© Scoop Media

