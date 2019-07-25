Southern Motorway crash - update

Police received information about a vehicle of interest travelling onto the motorway from Mt Wellington shortly after 9am.

The Police Eagle helicopter was dispatched to the area and began to monitor the vehicle from overhead.

The vehicle exited the motorway and was observed by Eagle driving erratically through parts of the Flat Bush area, on multiple occasions putting members of the public at risk.

Police staff on the ground in the area were monitoring updates of the vehicle’s location, but at no point was a pursuit initiated.

Staff successfully deployed spikes near the Highbrook area.

Just after 10am, the vehicle was driven onto the Southern Motorway using the Highbrook off-ramp and toward oncoming south-bound traffic.

Four people received injuries in the resulting collision – two people were reported to have moder-ate injuries, while another two sustained minor injuries.

The driver is currently in hospital.

There are enquiries underway and charges are likely to be laid.











