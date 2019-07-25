Extinction Rebellion tour of the coalest little capital



WHAT: The Coalest Little Capital Tour

Members of the climate and ecological crisis movement, Extinction

Rebellion, are gathering on Wellington’s waterfront on Saturday, before

taking a unique tour through the capital of those entities they regard as

‘climate criminals’ for the amount of CO2 they are responsible for

emitting.

XR will serve each of the four bodies with an eviction notice.

WHEN: 11am, Saturday 27 July 2019 – rain or shine

WHERE: Frank Kitts Park amphitheatre

WHY: These climate criminals are responsible for the emission of millions

of tonnes of CO2 each year. They’re serial offenders in boosting New

Zealand greenhouse gas emissions and Extinction Rebellion says it’s time

they get evicted.









