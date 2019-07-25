Extinction Rebellion tour of the coalest little capital
WHAT: The Coalest Little Capital Tour
Members of the climate and ecological crisis movement, Extinction
Rebellion, are gathering on Wellington’s waterfront on Saturday, before
taking a unique tour through the capital of those entities they regard as
‘climate criminals’ for the amount of CO2 they are responsible for
emitting.
XR will serve each of the four bodies with an eviction notice.
WHEN: 11am, Saturday 27 July 2019 – rain or shine
WHERE: Frank Kitts Park amphitheatre
WHY: These climate criminals are responsible
for the emission of millions
of tonnes of CO2 each year. They’re serial offenders in boosting New
Zealand greenhouse gas emissions and Extinction Rebellion says it’s time
they get evicted.