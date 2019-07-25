Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Protest acknowledge peaceful protestors at Ihumatao

Thursday, 25 July 2019, 6:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

"Protest acknowledge peaceful protestors at Ihumatao"

Please attribute to Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander:

Police are pleased with the overall behaviour of protestors at Ihumatao today.

Police has continued its presence at the site, while a large crowd of people has remained at the cordon throughout the day.

No arrests have been made today at this stage and Police want to acknowledge the demonstrators for their peaceful approach.

Police have been having constructive dialogue with protest organisers throughout the day and we welcome the calls from organisers for calm.

Police also met with observers from Amnesty International at the site today to explain the Police operation and answer their questions.

Police will remain at the site throughout the night and we reiterate our commitment to doing all we can to resolve this situation peacefully.

ENDS



