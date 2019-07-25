Police make several arrests after protest

Attribute to Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau District Commander:

Police have responded to an incident on George Bolt Memorial Drive (SH 20A) near Auckland Airport.

Shortly before 6pm, Police were notified that a protestor had chained themselves to a van on the road, with several more protestors linking arms to block all northbound lanes.

Police arrived at the scene quickly and cleared the protestors from the road.

Three men and four women, aged between 20 and 26 years old, are now in custody and are currently speaking with Police.

Superintendent Jill Rogers says the actions of this group of protestors is totally unacceptable.

“The reckless behaviour displayed by these individuals put their own safety in extreme danger.

“The road is a very busy highway and their actions also created a serious risk to other motorists, as well as Police.

“Police will not tolerate any protest action that jeopardises people’s safety, especially innocent members of the public who should be able to go about their daily business.

“We had been very pleased with the overall peaceful behaviour of protestors at Ihumatao today.

“Therefore it is particularly disappointing that a small number of people have chosen to behave in an extremely dangerous and disruptive manner and have taken their protest away from the Ihumatao site.”

Police will remain at Ihumatao overnight and we continue to urge protestors who remain at the site to behave peacefully.

