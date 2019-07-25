Stop work meeting Friday disrupts Hamilton bus passengers

Hamilton bus services will be disrupted between 9am and 1pm tomorrow (Friday, 26 July) due to a stop work meeting for bus drivers.

First Union members have given notice to Go Bus Transport that there will be a stop work meeting, scheduled for the off peak between 10am and 12pm to minimise the disruption to passengers.

Waikato Regional Council, which is responsible for managing bus service contracts in the region, has been working to find solutions for affected passengers.

At this stage, it’s expected the Orbiter, Comet and all regional services – 20 Cambridge, 21 Northern Connector, 22 Morrinsville/Paeroa, 23 Raglan and 24 Te Awamutu – will operate as normal.

All other Hamilton bus services will be affected between 9am and 1pm with many services not running.

Passengers are urged to either take the Orbiter or Comet when they can, take the first available bus, or travel before 9am or after 1pm.

People can check individual route information before travelling during the day by checking the BUSIT website, www.busit.co.nz, Facebook pagewww.facebook.com/BUSITWaikato, or calling the 24-hour bus infoline on 0800 205 305.







