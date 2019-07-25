Heads Of Agreement Signed For Marsden Whitby College

Heads Of Agreement Signed For Marsden Whitby College

Mr John Fiso of Fiso Investment Group yesterday signed an exclusive Heads of Agreement with the Samuel Marsden Trust Board yesterday for the transfer of the ownership and operation of its Whitby Campus.

Mr Fiso is partnering with the Marsden Whitby parent action group to enable the school to remain open and position it for future growth.

“This is fantastic news and another very positive step on the way to securing a bright future for this amazing school and incredible community that supports it” says action group spokesperson Tim Green. “Mr Fiso brings continuity, certainty and confidence.”

The action group, supported by parents of the Whitby school community, galvanised three weeks ago in response to the sudden announcement by the Samuel Marsden Trust Board that the school would close at the end of the year.

While the Heads of Agreement does not commit either party to a sale Mr Fiso says “we and Marsden are now working hard, and collaboratively, to progress due diligence and agree the detail, so that we can effect the changeover as soon as practicable.”

Mr Green says the Whitby school is a “huge success evidenced by its roll growth and the outpouring of support from current, past and future, students and parents and the wider community. Even now, despite what has happened, we are receiving a growing number of expressions of interest to attend the school. We are keeping a list of these and encourage anyone interested to contact the Whitby school director.”







Head boy Thomas Couchman says the school has “extraordinary and dedicated teachers and staff looking after people who come from all walks of life.” The students have written hundreds of letters which “show just how much the school means to them” he says “They are pretty emotional. We have lots of letters saying ‘this is the only school I have not been bullied in for being different.’

Another typical letter says ‘Marsden Whitby has been an incredibly special place to me. No other school could’ve been the right choice. This school has turned me around from a nervous and quiet outcast to an individual and fulfilled person. I’ve gained confidence, initiative and most importantly friends’, and another says ‘I have grown so much in the past five and a half years and they have all helped me overcome challenges in my life. It has become like a second family’”.

Tannith Potgieter, Head Girl says the school is a growing community with “plenty of amazing students from all year levels. To know that our parent action group has partnered up with John Fiso to save our school is incredible. We can only look forward to positive negotiations and we are very fortunate and thankful for Mr Fiso and his team joining our wonderful school community.”



© Scoop Media

