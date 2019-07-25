Protecting Not Protesting - Seven Arrested

Seven Arrested Calling Attention to the Injustices of Ihumātao at Auckland Airport

Seven supporters of the socialist group Organise Aotearoa were arrested earlier this evening for calling attention to the situation at Ihumātao by blocking traffic on a road leading out of Auckland Airport.

The activists were blocking the road in support of the kaitiaki of Ihumātao, with the blessing of mana whenua groups protecting the land from Fletchers' construction.

Land at Ihumātao was confiscated from Māori in 1863 without restitution, and is now slated to be developed without any acknowledgement of this history or proper consultation with effected groups.

Organise Aotearoa spokesperson Emily Weiss said ‘the action earlier this evening ensured that what is happening at Ihumātao can’t be ignored by the general public of Aotearoa.’

‘Our members remained peaceful in exercising their right to political expression. They acted with aroha in their hearts and an absolute commitment to the kaupapa of the occupation here at Ihumātao. We hope to see them released without charge and free to return to Kaitiaki Village.’

‘Jacinda Ardern has said the government won’t intervene in the dispute here, but police officers have maintained a sustained intervention here on behalf of Fletchers, and in defence of stolen land,’ she continued.

‘Our goal is to support the kaitiaki here in achieving their aims, using whatever peaceful means we can.’

