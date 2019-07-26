Rotorua’s speech and drama talent on display

Rotorua’s school age drama talent will be on display with the 73rd Annual Speech and Drama Competitions at the Energy Events centre on 3-4 August.

Over two days more than 170 five to eighteen-year olds will participate in group drama items, reading recitals, Shakespeare, light verse, character recitals, poetry recitals, impromptu performances and more.

The Premier event is the ‘Performer of the Year Award’ which takes place on the Sunday afternoon at 1pm with senior competitors taking to the stage to compete for this prestigious award.

Competition convenor Cate Mills says the event is open to the public and encourages anyone to come along to enjoy the performances.

“There will be more than 600 performances over the two days, with three categories running concurrently. So, pop into the Energy Events Centre and see what wonderful talent we have in Rotorua.”

“On the main stage we will have our group dramas and individual character recitals. They are always great fun to watch. Plus upstairs we have two rooms for the poetry recitals, prepared readings and improvisation performances.”

“This year we have eight young adults competing for the highly contested Young Performer of the Year. They have to prepare a 15-minute performance that includes a reading, a poem and a characterisation.”

“The winner can then go on and compete in the National competition.”

“We finish the two days of competitions with a prize giving where more than fifty trophies and scholarships are presented.”







Ella McGarvie is looking forward to the competitions and this will be her fifth year of competing.

“I started doing drama in year four and have done the competitions every year. They are so much fun. I enter in six categories, which is the most you can do.”

“This year I am doing a group drama, a characterisation, two poems, a reading and an improvisation. I am most excited about my character where I play a teenager who thinks she’s ugly. I start my character by walking onstage with a paper bag on my head.”

“I always look forward to the competitions. It’s a great weekend and everyone is really supportive of each other.”

“I love doing speech and drama. Not only is it fun but it gives you a lot of confidence speaking in front of a group of people.”

Event Information:

What: Rotorua Speech and Drama Competition

Where: Energy Events Centre, Rotorua

When: 8.30am-Late Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August 2019

Cost: Free

