Emergency services exercise in Whangamata on Saturday

Tomorrow, Saturday 27 July from 1pm – 5:30pm, an emergency services exercise will be taking place in Whangamata.

“This is a large-scale exercise with approximately 100 emergency services personnel, civil defence staff and volunteers taking part,” says our Civil Defence Controller, Garry Towler. “Please don’t be alarmed if you see various people running around in uniform and high vis, as well as distressed ‘actors’ with fake blood and broken limbs in Whangamata on Saturday,” says our Civil Defence Controller, Garry Towler.

This exercise aims to evaluate the working relationships and inter-agency communications between the emergency services and partner agencies when responding to a localised event.

Any gaps identified during this exercise will assist in forward-planning for future Civil Defence Emergen-cy Management work programmes and will assist in shaping future exercises.

Representatives from the following agencies are participating in the exercise:

• Thames-Coromandel District Council

• Fire and Emergency NZ

• NZ Police

• St John

• LandSAR

• Coastguard

• Whangamata Medical Centre

• Surf Lifesaving NZ

• Whangamata Community Response Group

For more information about our Thames-Coromandel Emergency Unit and how you can be prepared for an emergency, see tcdc.govt.nz/emu.











