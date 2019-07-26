Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Recycling Centres face plastics challenge

Friday, 26 July 2019, 9:19 am
Press Release: Auckland Council

Auckland Council is encouraging Aucklanders to recycle all their household plastic containers (those labelled with numbers 1 through to 7) through the council’s kerbside recycling service, which is fully funded by a targeted rate, rather than dropping them off at their local Community Recycling Centre.

With China’s introduction of a ban on the import of plastic recyclables in early 2018, the value of and demand for ‘mixed plastic’ recyclable materials has dropped on global recycling markets. As demand continues to fall, some of Auckland’s Community Recycling Centres (CRCs) have reached the point where it is no longer economically sustainable for them to accept some house-hold recyclable plastics.

All of Auckland’s CRCs are operated by charitable entities. While the CRCs remain strongly committed to offering a full recycling service to their customers, they also need to make finan-cially responsible decisions to ensure the long-term sustainability of their community enterprises.

“The value of ‘mixed plastic’ recyclable containers, which are those labelled with numbers 3 through to 7, has fallen to a point where there is now a net cost for CRCs to accept and deliver these materials to third party recycling suppliers,” says Auckland Council’s Parul Sood, Pro-gramme Director – Waste Solutions.

Councillor Penny Hulse, Chair of the Environment and Community Committee, adds, “Our Waste Management and Minimisation Plan clearly outlines council’s expectations for CRCs to accept recyclables. However, the wide-reaching effects of changes in global recycling markets are posing challenges for governments and councils around the world. The prevailing market conditions mean that both council and the wider community need to look for other solutions so as not to place undue pressure on the not-for-profit organisations operating our CRCs.”



“It makes sense for Aucklanders to make the most of the kerbside recycling service, to allevi-ate the pressure on the CRCs,” says Parul Sood.

If households have too much recyclable material to fit in their kerbside recycling bin, council en-courages Aucklanders to set the materials aside for the next collection. When families find they have ongoing problems with not having enough room in their bin each fortnight, they should con-tact Customer Services on 09 301 0101 to request either a second or a larger recycling bin.

Some CRCs may still offer a service to collect higher value recyclable plastic containers, such as clear soft drink bottles (made from PET – number ‘1’) or see-through milk bottles (made from HDPE – number ‘2’). However, they may need to ask customers to take other recyclable plastic containers home and put the items in their kerbside recycling bin.

Other CRCs are also considering maintaining a full recycling service for their local communities but introducing drop-off charges for domestic and commercial customers who want to continue to recycle their ‘mixed plastic’ (3 to 7) containers.

If you’re looking to drop off recyclable plastic containers at your CRC, find out what changes may be coming in by contacting your local CRC direct. You can find their contact details by vis-iting www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/crc or call Customer Services on 09 301 0101.

For soft plastic materials, drop them off at the one of the 37 collec-tion points for the Packaging Forum’s Love NZ Soft Plastics Recycling scheme.

A quick guide to plastic containers

To learn more about how to recycle right and find out which plastic containers can and can’t be put in your kerbside recycling bin, visit makethemostofwaste.co.nz/recycling/what-can-and-cant-go-into-your-recycling-bin/.

Plastic Container label num-berTypical products
1 (PET)Soft drink and water bot-tles, sports drink bottles, rigid condiment and food jars, biscuit trays, salad contain-ers
2 (HDPE)Milk bottles, detergent bottles, shampoo bot-tles
3 (PVC)Cosmetic containers
4 (LDPE)Squeezable bottles for condiments – e.g. mustard, honey, flexible lids for con-tainers
5 (PP)Takeaway containers, dairy food containers, ice-cream containers
6 (PS - rigid) Note: EPS polystyrene foam cannot be recy-cled in your kerbside recycling binSmall yoghurt pots
7 (Oth-er)Miscellaneous food containers

Reduce and reuse, before recycling

Auckland Council is also encouraging Aucklanders to look for ways to reduce their use of single-use plastic.

"There are lots of simple ways to reduce our use of single-use plastics,” says Councillor Penny Hulse.

“Some quick wins include using a reusable coffee cup or drink bottle, refusing plastic straws in your drinks, bringing your own reusable containers to the supermarket for deli and butchery pur-chases, and refusing single-use plastic bags. The more we choose to refuse and reduce our plastic consumption, the less we have to recycle.”

You can sign up to the 2019 Plastic Free July Aotearoa challenge at plasticfreejuly.org/take the challenge.

Are you a recycling legend? Play the Recycle Right game to find out.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Auckland Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The Ihumātao Dispute

There is no tidy way forward on the Ihumatao dispute, given that the mana whenua with valid claims to the site are locked in conflict.

Earlier this year though, Fletchers did indicate its willingness to consider any serious offer to buy the 33 hectares in dispute...

So theoretically… the government could choose to intervene, could buy back the land and could give itself the job of brokering a solution between iwi that might eventually be acceptable to all. No one said this would be easy. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Latest Struggle For Gun Reform

The gun lobby can be relied on to drag its feet at best (and actively resist at worst) in the face of any attempt to make gun ownership safer for the families and communities within which the gun owners happen to live. More>>

ALSO:

Review Launched: 'Comprehensive Overhaul' Of The RMA

The Government has today launched a comprehensive overhaul of the Resource Management Act to cut complexity and costs and better enable urban development, while also improving protection of the environment. More>>

ALSO:

███ ██████ ██ ██████: Ombudsman Like Treasury OIA Practice

Mr Boshier found there was a positive culture at the Treasury around the importance of the OIA and openness and transparency, consistent with the Treasury’s role as a provider of free and frank advice. More>>

ALSO:

Separation: Law Commission Recommends New Law For Dividing Property

The Law Commission recommends a range of changes to make the law fairer for partners dividing property on separation. More>>

ALSO:

'ClimbIt Crisis: Greenpeace Climbers Reach OMV Majestic Centre HQ

The two Greenpeace climbers who are scaling the outside of the tallest building in Wellington have unfurled the first of a series of banners. More>>

ALSO:

Suspect Was Also Kicked: Shots Fired To Warn Fleeing Driver Not Justified

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that an officer's decision to fire three warning shots to stop a fleeing driver from reversing towards him was not justified. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Being Australia's Pacific Go-Fers

Inevitably, there was an aspect of ‘what might have been’ about the weekend’s meeting in Canberra between PM Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Trades Hall Bombing Case Re-Opened, Evidence Released

The cold case has been reopened and the police have recently revealed more details about the bomb's components - including that it was wrapped in a 1977 edition of The Evening Post. More>>

Safety: Govt Targets Fewer Deaths On The Road

“Most roads deaths and serious injuries are preventable and too many New Zealanders have lost their lives or been seriously injured in crashes that could have been prevented by road safety upgrades,” said Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter. More>>

ALSO:

Pay Rise Delay: Teachers Unions Plan Legal Action Against Novopay

Both of the teachers unions - NZEI and the PPTA - have confirmed they will be taking legal action against Novopay. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 