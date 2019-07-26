Police respond to vehicle incident in Otara

Police and emergency services have been responding to an incident on Preston Road in Otara this morning.

Police were called to reports a person has been hit by their own vehicle shortly after 8am.

There were no other vehicles or people involved.

The driver has been taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and Worksafe has been notified.

Part of the road is currently closed and diversions are in place at Ferguson Road and Capstick Road.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

