Go ahead for Matakana Link Road

Friday, 26 July 2019, 11:47 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

26 July 2019

Good news for the Warkworth community, Auckland Transport has listened to the local people and, subject to what the construction industry can deliver in terms of value for money, AT will look at enhanced options for Matakana Link Road.

Auckland Transport’s Executive General Manager Integrated Networks Mark Lambert says locals in the area have been pushing for the road for several years. “We’ve listened and we’re going ahead with this alternative route around the frequently congested Hill Street intersection for traffic heading to Leigh, Omaha, Sandspit and Snells Beach. This will help manage the planned growth in the Warkworth area.”

The Board of AT has approved design, land purchase and construction of the 1.35km link between State Highway One and Matakana Road.

“We’re looking to have the link road built in time for the opening of NZTA’s Pūhoi to Warkworth project in October 2021. Of course that depends on acquiring the land and resolving any outstanding Resource Management Act appeals.”

Mr Lambert says local people have been asking for a four lane road and that is one of the options AT will shortly be seeking construction prices for. “We will ask for prices on two designs. We already have funding approval from NZTA for the base design which includes 800 metres of four lane road capacity to just before the new bridge. It also includes off-road facilities for walking and cycling. Under the base design the remaining four-laning would be added as a second stage at a later time.



“But we’re also going to ask our pre-qualified construction companies for prices on the option of four lanes for the full length of the road, including the new bridge, to be built in one stage.

“Construction pricing may allow us to get all the four lane work done within the current approved budget.”

For more on the project: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/matakana-link-road/

