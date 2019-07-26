Missing Huntly man located deceased
Friday, 26 July 2019, 12:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police have recovered the body of Stian Solberg,
who had been missing from his Huntly home since 9 July.
Stian was located on 23 July and formal identification
was completed yesterday.
Our thoughts are with
Stian's family and loved ones at this difficult time.
Stian's death will be referred to the Coroner.
