Missing Huntly man located deceased

Waikato Police have recovered the body of Stian Solberg, who had been missing from his Huntly home since 9 July.

Stian was located on 23 July and formal identification was completed yesterday.

Our thoughts are with Stian's family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Stian's death will be referred to the Coroner.

