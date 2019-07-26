Name suppression declined in Auckland Council bribery case

The name of one of the men facing bribery charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office can now be revealed after his request for name suppression was declined today.

Sundeep Rasila (41), a former procurement relationship specialist at Auckland Council, is charged with accepting a bribe as a council official and obtaining by deception. His alleged counterpart, who has interim name suppression, is charged with giving a gift to a council employee.

The charges relate to the procurement of USB flash drives from China.

Mr Rasila is yet to enter a plea while his co-defendant has pleaded not guilty.

Both men have been remanded on bail until their next Court appearance. Mr Rasila is scheduled to reappear in the Auckland District Court on 6 August.

