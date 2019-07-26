Reminder - keep your vehicle secure

Eastern District Police are reminding the public to ensure their vehicles are secure, following a number of recent thefts.

Ten Mazda Demios, among other vehicles, have been stolen in the Hawke’s Bay area since 18 July.

Six youth offenders have been referred to Youth Aid.

An 18-year-old man will appear in Hastings District Court on 4 September, and a 20-year-old man will appear on 20 August, on various theft and driving charges.

We encourage people to take as many measures as possible to prevent opportunistic thieves.

Always lock your vehicle and leave windows up.

Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle, especially not in plain sight.

With older model cars, consider a steering wheel lock - it's a great deterrent.

Try to park your vehicle in well-lit areas if you can’t park it on your property.

Keep in contact with your neighbours and look out for each other, too.

If you see or suspect any suspicious activity, call Police straight away on 111.

