All Blacks help present the Match Forecast

All Blacks visit MetService to help present the Match Forecast

Ahead of their clash with South Africa tomorrow night at Westpac Stadium, All Blacks Richie Mo'unga, Angus Ta'avao, and Joe Moody visited MetService’s national forecast centre in Kelburn, Wellington.

While at MetService, the three players met the team that produce the All Blacks’ official match forecasts.

MetService Broadcast Meteorologist, Angus Hines, was joined by Richie, Angus and Joe to present the video forecast for the match and give their thoughts on how weather conditions might affect the game. (Video link below)

This weekend’s Test is one of only three opportunities for fans to see the team play on home soil before the Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan, and the only match to be played at Westpac Stadium.

Weather conditions are looking excellent, with dry weather, mild temperatures of around 11°C at kick-off, and moderate northerly winds expected.

“We couldn’t really ask for more. It’ll be dry and quite warm for this time of year. Fans still might want to wear three layers, although the wind won’t be too strong, a moderate swirling northerly will remind everyone present they are in Wellington,” says Angus Hines.

MetService has been the official forecaster for New Zealand Rugby since the Rugby World Cup 2011. The national meteorological service produces detailed forecasts for the All Blacks, Black Ferns and Māori All Blacks both at home, and for international games, such as the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2019.

Download Video Forecast:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/17evv8btkmt9srv/AADwq1tYvnCQkfyd321KMuvBa?dl=0

